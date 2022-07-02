Waddell & Associates LLC Has $729,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWF. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,912,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,390,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,000.

Shares of ACWF opened at $31.21 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

