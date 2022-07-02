Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after buying an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

