Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

