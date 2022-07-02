Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises 3.7% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $22,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $155.32 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

