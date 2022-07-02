Wagerr (WGR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,709.00

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $2.33 million and $2,709.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,793,666 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.