Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

