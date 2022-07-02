Wallington Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

