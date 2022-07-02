Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

D opened at $81.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

