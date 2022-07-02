Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $10.45 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

