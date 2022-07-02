Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.56 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.56 million and $2.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00084743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00260628 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00047101 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

