Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Update

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WARR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WARR. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 558,722 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.