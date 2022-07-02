Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.37

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.37 and traded as high as $33.48. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 7,164 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $44,444.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $216,257.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,534.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,967 shares of company stock worth $373,952. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

