Wedbush Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $139.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.96.

NYSE NKE opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

