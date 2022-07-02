Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price to $188.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $181.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day moving average is $189.60. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hubbell by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

