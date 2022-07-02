Wells Fargo & Company Trims Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Target Price to $137.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.46.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $211.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

