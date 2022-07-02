WePower (WPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,289.00

WePower (WPR) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, WePower has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. WePower has a market cap of $523,471.13 and $2,289.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.19 or 1.00014602 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

