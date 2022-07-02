Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,149 shares of company stock valued at $312,481 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.