Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes $115,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,587,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

