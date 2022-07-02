Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches Market Cap of $623,235.21

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $623,235.21 and approximately $22,058.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.12 or 0.00364159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

