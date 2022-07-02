William Blair Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.00. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

