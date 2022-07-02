Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.97.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

