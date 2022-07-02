Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.64

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.64 and traded as high as $37.90. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 6,183 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

The company has a market cap of $231.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $88,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,325.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $667,790 over the last three months. 54.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.