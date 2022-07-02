Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.45

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $1.63. Winland shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 4,280 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

About Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX)

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

