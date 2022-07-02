Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Shares Down 0.7%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.83. 41,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 23,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.
About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP)
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
