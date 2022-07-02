Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Shares Down 0.7%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.83. 41,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 23,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.