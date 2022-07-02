WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the May 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,666,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,822,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,037,000 after acquiring an additional 313,360 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,997,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,263,000 after acquiring an additional 125,019 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,395,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,260,000 after acquiring an additional 709,947 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 247,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,962. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

