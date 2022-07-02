Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($63.83) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC began coverage on Worldline in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Worldline from €72.00 ($76.60) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worldline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Worldline has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

