Wrapped BNB One Day Trading Volume Tops $119.10 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $217.96 or 0.01131676 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $119.10 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00154852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00631915 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,795,784 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

