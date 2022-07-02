Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $212.94 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $216.83 or 0.01125650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00606882 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00084216 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,793,893 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.