Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

