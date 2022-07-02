XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

XPO stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

