XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Tops $89.26 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $89.26 million and approximately $293,398.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00649613 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016144 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 137,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 126,169,284 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

