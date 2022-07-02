Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 88.6% in June

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,780,000 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 15,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,360,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after buying an additional 4,374,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,759 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AUY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.76. 14,244,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,554,262. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

