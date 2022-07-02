Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.76

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 46236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.32. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $1.4046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

