Yocoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (YOC)

Yocoin (YOC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Yocoin has a total market capitalization of $76,981.74 and $3.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Yocoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00260796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Yocoin (YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org . The official message board for Yocoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3755422.0 . Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YoCoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables instant, fast and secure payments globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

