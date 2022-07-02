YooShi Trading Down 3.2% This Week (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. YooShi has a total market cap of $34.05 million and approximately $646,913.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One YooShi coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00150521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00686488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085076 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016163 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

Buying and Selling YooShi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars.

