Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up approximately 1.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $47,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3,028.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $50.62 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

