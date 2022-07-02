Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 102.6% in June

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

