Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, June 24th.

FRA ZAL opened at €26.15 ($27.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.51. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

