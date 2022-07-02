Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Down 3.1%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 1,709,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,574,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.58 million and a PE ratio of 37.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.89.

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

