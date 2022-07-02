Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.04. 14,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 637,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.74.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,961,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,931. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

