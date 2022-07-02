Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 10,977 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

