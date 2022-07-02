Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 70,935 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 218,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after buying an additional 413,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000.

NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $43.96 on Friday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

