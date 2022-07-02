Zhang Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 280,877 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $63.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79.

