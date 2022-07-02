Zhang Financial LLC Buys 3,606 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCII stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

LCI Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.