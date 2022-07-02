Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $82.96 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

