Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.