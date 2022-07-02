Zhang Financial LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 249.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

IWF stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.95 and a 200-day moving average of $260.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

