Zhang Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,349,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,974,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92.

