Zhang Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,003.5% in the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 190,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

