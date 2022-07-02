Zoracles (ZORA) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $66,396.26 and $221.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for about $12.15 or 0.00063110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00164941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00540756 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00084358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016127 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

